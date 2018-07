NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The threat of severe weather and lighting has closed the Naperville Ribfest.

Due to weather, park is closed. We hope to re-open. Seek shelter! A tent is not SHELTER! Naperville Central HS is open. Volunteers to Naperville Central HS. — Ribfest-Naperville (@NaperRibfest) July 4, 2018

Ribfest tweeted saying the park was closed and people needed to seek shelter.

Naperville Central High School was open to people to use a shelter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.