Officer shoots and kills man who injured 3 police officers in South Elgin

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. -- A man is dead and three officers are injured after a four-hour shootout in South Elgin.

It started around 11 p.m. Tuesday when police received a call about shots fired in the 300 block of Woodridge Circle.

When officers arrived, the suspect shot at them and threatened to kill police if they came closer.

The man then barricaded himself inside a condo building.

After four hours of negotiations with a SWAT team, the suspect came out of the condo and started shooting again.

Three officers were injured. A fourth officer returned fire, killing the suspect.

The officers were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.

The fourth officer who shot and killed the suspect, was taken to the hospital for observation only.