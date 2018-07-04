× Man in custody after opening fire at Chicago police

CHICAGO — A man is in custody after opening fire at Chicago police officers.

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday at Augusta and North Massasoit.

Police say they saw the man armed with a gun and chased him.

The man fired at police, and the officers returned fire. Police say no one was hit.

Two officers were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The suspect was not hit by gunfire.

Police recovered two weapons at the scene.