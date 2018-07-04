× Hot steamy 4th of July in store for the Chicago area- Southeast lake breezes will ease the heat a bit in Cook County and Lake County, Illinois

...Very Humid and Hot Independence Day... ILZ003>005-008-010>013-019>023-032-033-039-INZ001-002-010-011-019- 041615- /O.EXT.KLOT.HT.Y.0002.180704T1700Z-180705T0100Z/ Winnebago-Boone-McHenry-Ogle-Lee-DeKalb-Kane-DuPage-La Salle- Kendall-Grundy-Will-Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-Lake IN- Porter-Newton-Jasper-Benton- Including the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Oregon, Dixon, DeKalb, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton, Ottawa, Oswego, Morris, Joliet, Kankakee, Pontiac, Watseka, Paxton, Gary, Valparaiso, Morocco, Rensselaer, and Fowler 309 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 /409 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018/ ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * HIGH TEMPERATURES...Around 90. * HEAT INDICES...Peak afternoon heat indices near 105 degrees. * IMPACTS...The combination of heat and humidity will lead to hazardous conditions, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Heat Advisory means that a period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.