Deborah Reber, author “Differently Wired: Raising an Exceptional Child in a Conventional World”

Deborah Reber is a bestselling author, certified life coach, and speaker who has spent the past fifteen years writing inspiring books for women and teens. However, raising a twice-exceptional son and experiencing the heartaches, headaches, confusion, and unexpected gifts that is typical for parents raising these exceptional kids sparked a transformation in Debbie’s passion and led to a conscious shift from the realm of teen advocacy to the world of supporting the millions of parents who are raising unique kids. She launched TiLT Parenting - a website, podcast, and social media community - in April 2016, where she is building a community of supportive parents of neurodiverse children.