× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Detroit

*The Chicago Cubs are supposed to be struggling offensively with Kris Bryant sidelined, right? Not so much. Bryant has missed the team’s last 10 games, but the Cubs offense has hit its stride without him with 74 runs in last 10 games, the most runs & most runs/game by any team since June 23, 7 straight games with 5+ runs & 10+ hits entering Wed.

*At 34 years old, Francisco Liriano has apparently found a Fountain of Youth, as shown by his improvement over his 2017 campaign dropping his ERA from 5.66 to 3.69.

*It’s impossible to ignore the way Jose Quintana has struggled when he’s gone through the opposing batting order for the third time in a game. 1st time thru – .227BA/.639OPS, 2nd time – .189/660, 3rd time .375/1.103. Since 2015, Quintana is 1-4 with a 5.43 ERA against the Tigers (36 earned runs, 59.2 IP). Prior to 2015, he was 4-1 with a 3.14 ERA versus Detroit.

*Cubs starting pitchers now rank second in the NL in average run support at 5.46 runs per game.