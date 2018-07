CHICAGO – Crowds filled Chicago’s lakefront Wednesday ahead of Fourth of July fireworks at Navy Pier.

The show begins at 9:30 p.m. but revelers are encouraged to get there early as the area can reach capacity well before the show starts.

The heat is also a factor. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.

Timeline thru this evening's fireworks displays. Widely scattered t-storms primarily prior to shows, dry for most locations mid to late eve but can't rule out a few isol'd t-storms. Hot and very humid thru early eve. Have a happy & safe #IndependenceDay evening! #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/N3lzGQxytV — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 4, 2018

People celebrating outside are encouraged to hydrate properly and take breaks in cooler areas.

4:30PM Temp & Heat Index Check:

Many cities & towns with triple digit "feels like" readings, including 102° at Midway #ILwx #MIwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/mte6W6cwUb — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) July 4, 2018