Chicago boy charged in 2 attempted carjackings in Oak Park, police say

OAK PARK, Ill. — A boy from Chicago has been charged with a pair of attempted carjackings in Oak Park last month.

According to Oak Park police, the boy is facing aggravated vehicular hijacking charges for both carjackings that happened June 21. Authorities did not release the minor’s name or age.

One incident happened in the 800 block of Belleforte Avenue and the other in the 1200 block of Columbian Avenue.

The victims told police two boys demanded their keys, and one of the boys had a handgun.

They weren’t able to steal either car because they couldn’t start them.