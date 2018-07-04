A viral photo is your guide to the perfect banana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The question, "which number is the perfect banana?" has sparked quite the conversation over social media.

Instagram user fitness_meals posted a photo of 15 bananas in a spiral by degree of ripeness.

She captioned the photo, "What's your choice? I would do between 5 and 6 😜." The photo has since gone viral.

It shows people have strong opinions about how they like their bananas.

Most banana lovers chimed in choosing between the numbers eight, nine and 10.

How do you like your #banana - I could go as high as number 12 but prefer 8 or 9 #PerfectBanana pic.twitter.com/5R6UgSKGWU — Matthew Fine (@EstateAgentW1) July 4, 2018

I wouldn't trust anyone that says 1.....LOL — Craig Chaulk (@craigchaulk) July 4, 2018

Now, we're asking YOU, what's your perfect banana?