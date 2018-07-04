1 injured in apartment fire in southwest suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMONT, Ill. – One person was hospitalized and a firefighter was injured in an apartment fire in Westmont Wednesday night.

Police were called to a 30 unit apartment complex in the 500 block of N. Cass around 6:40 p.m.

Village officials said the fire broke out on the second floor of the three story building.

Firefighters rescued one person who was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not yet known.

A firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.