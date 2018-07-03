WWII veteran greets Gov. Rauner as he tries to meet every governor before turning 100

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A 99-year-old World War II veteran stopped in Springfield to meet Gov. Bruce Rauner and Illinois residents Tuesday as he makes a unique journey across the U.S.

Sidney Walton is traveling to meet as many people as possible in all 50 states, including their governors, to give them a chance to meet a WWII veteran while they still can.

“In this moment when the country has been so divisive, this is the one thing that integrates Democrats and Republicans alike,” his son Paul said in a statement.

Paul said his father always regretted not meeting the few surviving Civil War veterans when he had the chance, so he decided to travel to all 50 states on what they’re calling the “No Regrets Tour.”

The tour will end in Washington, D.C. on February 11, 2019, which will also be Sidney’s 100th birthday.