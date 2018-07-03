× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Cincinnati

* The Reds have been the best team in baseball in interleague play this season with a 7-1 record. From 2014-17, the Reds went 29-58 (.333) in interleague play. That was MLB’s worst record in that four-year span.

* Since entering MLB in 2014, Jose Abreu has established himself as one of the best hitters in baseball. Abreu left Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his ankle, and is day-to-day. He has spent just 15 days on the disabled list in his five-year career. Abreu’s 813 career hits rank third in MLB since 2014: only Jose Altuve (959) and Charlie Blackmon (833) have more hits since Abreu has been in MLB.

* White Sox hitters struck out 285 times in June. That was their highest total for a month in the live-ball era.

* The Reds finished June 15-11 (.577), their first month going at least four games over .500 since June 2014 (18-10, .643).