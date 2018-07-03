The stars of WAITRESS musical from Broadway in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Desi Oakley (Jenna) and Bryan Fenkart (Dr. Pomatter) - stars of stars of the WAITRESS musical

WAITRESS is the delicious new musical makings its Chicago debut at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) for a limited engagement July 3 – 22, 2018. It features music by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles and follows an expert pie maker who dreams of a better life.

Tickets are available at broadwayinchicago.com

Facebook @BroadwayInChicago

Twitter @broadwaychicago

Instagram @broadwayinchicago

#broadwayinchicago