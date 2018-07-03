Police searching for autistic man missing from Northwest Side home

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help locating a 19-year-old autistic man reported missing Tuesday.

Quinton Hunt was last seen near his residence on the 1500 block of N. Linder just before noon on Tuesday, according to an alert issued by police. Police say Hunt suffers from autism.

Police describe him as a 5’6″ medium-complexioned African American, weighing about 145 lbs., who was last seen wearing a sleeveless orange jersey, multicolored swimming trunks, and said he may be in possession of large garbage bags containing clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.