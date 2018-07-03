Police investigating reports of man exposing himself to women in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. – Police in Skokie are searching for a man suspected in two incidents of public indecency.

Police said a female victim was walking in the 8900 block of Bronx Avenue as a man was walking toward her with his hands in his shorts. As the victim passed, the man pulled down his shorts and exposed himself.

The victim yelled that she was calling the police and the suspect fled through a gangway.

The suspect in that incident is described as a black male, medium complexion, 17 to 20 years of age, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 130 to 140 pounds. He was wearing red athletic shorts and hair styled in short dreads with shaved sides.

Additionally, an anonymous report was received via Text-A-Tip hotline about a similar incident that happened to a woman as she was walking her dog near the intersection of Lamon Avenue and Enfield Avenue, police said.

The caller that left the tip relayed that a young black male wearing a red hoodie and black jogging pants exposed himself to her while she was walking her dog.

Anyone with any information or has witnessed or been a victim of a similar incident, please contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.

The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477). Text-A-Tip is available 24-hours a day by texting “Skokie” and your tip to 847411.