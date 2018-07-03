× Officer shoots, seriously injures teen who approached him with gun, police say

CHICAGO — Police in Chicago say an officer shot a 17-year-old boy who had approached his patrol car with a gun.

The incident happened outside a Family Dollar store around 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 7900 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The officer was sitting in his vehicle in the dollar store’s parking lot, when he was approached by a male who pointed a gun at him, according to police spokesman Al Stinites. The officer then shot the male.

A gun was recovered on scene.

Police involved shooting. 7900 S YATES. Offender shot by officers. PIO responding pic.twitter.com/XhM81M02ae — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 3, 2018

The offender has been identified as 17-year-old Kevon Purell.

Family members say Purell was in serious condition at a hospital. His mother, Irma Burrage, says she’s puzzled about what happened Monday night. She says she gave her son a gift card to get food at McDonald’s.

Burrage tells the Chicago Tribune “it doesn’t make sense.” She says someone aiming a gun at police is “suicide.”

The officer will be placed on administrative leave for 30 days.

Chicago police detectives as well as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating.