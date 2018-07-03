CHICAGO — A man was shot by Chicago police and two officers were hospitalized Tuesday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Area North Deputy Police Chief Al Nagode said police responded to a call of a man with a gun on the 4700 block of West Fulton Street around 8 p.m. Police said upon arrival, officers saw the man and as they got out to investigate, he took off running, placing the gun in his hand. He then fled the scene and ran around the block into an alley. Responding officers got into a confrontation with the man and fired six to seven shots, according to police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Two officers were hospitalized due to “anxiety and issues related to the incident,” according to police.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Nagode said the investigation now goes to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Both officers will be placed on 30-day desk duty.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police involved shooting. – 4709 W. FULTON. Offender shot by officers. PIO responding. pic.twitter.com/Gs46SYLEYi — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 4, 2018

On Monday, officials said an officer shot a 17-year-old boy who had approached his patrol car with a gun around 9:30 p.m. on the 7900 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The officer was sitting in his vehicle in the dollar store’s parking lot, when he was approached by a male who pointed a gun at him, according to police spokesman Al Stinites. The officer then shot the male.

The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Kevon Purell. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.