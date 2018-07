ROSELLE, Ill. — DuPage County authorities said they’ve charged a suspect for a murder last month.

Owen Reneau, 30, of Oak Park, was charged with shooting a man inside a recording studio at 24W713 Lake Street in Roselle. The Dupage County Sheriff said he shot and killed Sanchez Townes Elliott on June 3.

U.S. Marshals arrested Reneau at a relative’s home in Baltimore, Md.

Reneau is now back in Illinois facing first degree murder charges.