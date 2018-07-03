Neighbors fill every chair as Northwest Side barber retires after 53 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For 53 years, Frank Weiss has been cutting hair on Montrose. Everything in his Albany Park shop is old school, from the vinyl records to the warm shaving cream.

"There's not too many real barbers out there anymore," client Matt Brady said. "[He's] a good guy who really knows how to give a clean cut."

Frank comes from a long line of barbers. His grandfather, father and both uncles cut hair, making Frank's Barber Shop a neighborhood fixture. So when word got around that Frank was retiring, half the neighborhood showed up, filling every last seat in the shop.

"He's not just a fixture," Mike Byrnes said. "He's one of those guys who gives all of us a sense of community, like we're all friends and family."