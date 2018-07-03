1,500 officers added to CPD patrols on Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department will have 1,500 officers on patrol for the Fourth of July holiday.

More than 100 officers will be assigned specifically to monitor lakefront parks and paths. Several safety initiatives are also planned for Lake Shore Drive.

Nearly 50 high-definition security cameras have been installed at high-traffic CTA stops. Those cameras will be monitored by police live through the holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July is often one of the most violent holidays in the city, police said. The department will outline all of its safety plans at a news conference Tuesday morning.