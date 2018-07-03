Michigan beaches disappearing as water levels lead to erosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND BEACH, Mich. -- Lake Michigan water levels are the highest since the 1990s and it's wiping away some of the beaches on the lakeshore.

Grand Beach has eroded so much it’s now dubbed “Rock Beach.”

Vacationers say they've noticed the beach slowly disappearing over the last few year as water levels keep rising.

Even though the water in Lake Michigan is still 14 inches lower than the record high set in 1986, homeowners are wondering when the erosion will stop.

The challenges of fixing it are part mother nature, part engineering and a lot of bureaucratic finger pointing. Many residents said they are the last to know. They would like Grand Beach to be able to live up to its name on again.