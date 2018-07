× Man fatally shot in the head in Washington Park, police say

CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday morning in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

Police said a man, 31, was shot in the head on the 60 block of East 59th Street around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was provided.