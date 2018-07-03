Registered sex offender accused of exposing himself at Elgin pool

ELGIN, Ill. – A registered sex offender has been charged after he allegedly exposed himself at a suburban public pool.

Elgin police said Jose Barboza-Lopez, 27, was charged with engaging in unlawful sexual behavior at Wing Park Pool Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, Barboza-Lopez “exposed his genitalia to multiple victims and touched a victim with his exposed genitalia.”

Police said the five victims were younger than 18, and one victim was younger than 13.

Barboza-Lopez was banned from pools and public parks because of a 2016 sexual offense conviction. He is also on probation for a 2016 burglary offense in Kane County.

His bail was set at at $500,000. Barboza-Lopez is due back in court July 18.