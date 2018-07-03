Makeup artist Paula Heckenast offers trending looks for summer weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Look one model: Skin Types/Primers

Tip 1. If you have oily skin avoid silicone primers. The silicone will clash with your natural oils and make a bigger mess of your makeup over time. This is a very common mistake people are making everyday when selecting a face primer. If you are oily or think you may sweat, try Murad Mattifier to help suppress oil without drying you out. It also has SPF 15.

Tip 2. Staying hydrated matters more to your skin than you may think. When your skin is dehydrated your pores and fine lines will be more visible.

Tip 3. Makeup cannot conceal the texture of your skin. Don’t forget to exfoliate to help remove any skin flaking or uneven areas. It’s best to consult an esthetician to assist you in picking out the best skin care for you.

Tip 4: Moisturize! Yes, even if you feel you are oily. Many times your skin is oily because it is trying to overcompensate. Your skin is thirsty! I recently discovered an amazing brand by my esthetician Indre at Pure Amber Spa in Plainfield, IL called Aloe and Bloom.

Product: Silicone Primer: Smashbox Photo Finish $36 Available online: https://www.smashbox.com/product/6038/18502/face/primers/photo-finish-foundation-primer/the-original-smooth-blur or at a Sephora or Ulta.

Product: Mattifier: Murad Oil Control Mattifier (has SPF15) $40 Available online: https://www.murad.com/product/oil-control-mattifier-spf-15/ Or in Sephora or Ulta.

Product: Aloe and Bloom, natural and organic plant therapy (family owned!): Antioxidant Peptide Face Cream: $55 https://www.aloeandbloom.com/collections/face-cremes

Product: Aloe and Bloom, natural and organic plant therapy (family owned!): Blueberry Cranberry Oxygen Scrub: $30

https://www.aloeandbloom.com/collections/scrubs/products/blueberry-cranberry-oxygen-scrub?variant=30085478081

Infused with blueberries, cranberries & organic rhubarb this facial scrub exfoliates & restores the skin back to its optimal, radiant state. Loading the skin with Antioxidants & Vitamin C this gentle scrub leaves the skin smooth & supple. Effective for all skin types.

Look two model: Eye makeup and techniques to apply a look that will stay put in the heat.

Tip 1. Apply eye makeup first so you don’t have to worry about making a mess on your foundation.

Tip 2. Use a business card to avoid eyeshadow fallout and save time.

Tip 3. Avoid eyeliner all together, you can use a matte shadow instead.

Tip 4. Apply most of your mascara closer to the base of your lash. Skip mascara on the bottom lashes. You won’t run the risk of messy under eyes.

Product: Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion: $22 Shade 1: Eden (the concealer shade great for creating a clean slate) Shade 2. Sin (the shimmery one that can be worn alone)

Available online: https://www.urbandecay.com/eyeshadow-primer-potion/UD515.html#q=eyeshadow+potion&start=1 also available in Sephora or Ulta

Product: Viseart: Neutral Mattes 01 (eyeshadow pallet. Includes 12, great size, luxury quality pigmented eyeshadows.) $80

Available online: https://www.viseartparis.com/shop/palette-5

