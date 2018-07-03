Lunchbreak: Pink Shrimp and Avocado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Johnny Besch

BLVD

817 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607

blvdchicago.com

@BLVDChicago

facebook.com/BLVDchicago

instagram.com/BLVDchicago

Pink Shrimp & Avocado

1ea– Avocado

2.5 oz/5 T – Pink Shrimp

1 oz/2 T – Chimichurri

0.5 oz/1 T – Lemon Juice

0.5 tsp – Salt, Kosher

0.5 tsp – Pepper, Black

0.5 c – Baby Arugula

1 pinch – Micro Radish

4 oz/8 T – Tortilla Chips

Procedure:

Line one pot/pan with baby arugula tossed lightly with chimichurri.

In a separate mixing bowl, combine one diced avocado with fresh Newport bay pink shrimp (can be substituted for other bay shrimp), chimichurri, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Transfer mixture into the arugula lined pot/pan and garnish with radish and tortilla chips.

Chimichurri

2 oz/4 T – Parsley

1 oz/2 T – Chervil

2 oz/4 T – Chive

1 oz/2 T – Tarragon

1 oz/2 T – Thyme

1 oz/2 T – Rosemary

1 tsp – Garlic

1 Tbsp – Shallot

1 Tbsp – Caper

1 Tbsp – Whole Grain Mustard

2 oz/4 T – Good Olive Oil

0.25 tsp – Pepper, Black

0.5 tsp – Salt, Kosher

0.5 oz/1 T – Champagne Vinegar

Procedure:

Fine chop all the herbs. Mince the shallot, garlic and capers.

In a mixing bowl combine everything and season with salt, pepper, and vinegar.