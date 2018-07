Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's an event often described as the world's most thrilling race.

Spain's Running of the Bulls is a 9 day festival of San Fermin.

Despite being gored by bulls several times, Bill Hillmann from Chicago says he's going to do it all again.

You can follow Bill's adventures on his Facebook page.

He's also doing a video podcast each morning from July 6-14 called, "Red, White and Bulls" at redwhiteandbulls.com.