Heat Advisory issued for Fourth of July

Fourth of July is set to be a hot one in the Chicago area.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. It includes the following counties: DuPage , Lake, Kankakee, Kane, Will, Grundy, Kendall and McHenry counties
City officials offer these tips to stay safe during the heat.
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Never leave a child or pet in a hot car
- Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol
- Try to stay in the shade or indoors as much as possible
- Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs
- Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water
City officials also ask residents to check and assist those most susceptible to the heat and humidity: people with respiratory or heart problems, children and the elderly — especially those with no access to air-conditioning.
