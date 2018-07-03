Heat Advisory issued for Fourth of July

Fourth of July is set to be a hot one in the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. It includes the following counties: DuPage , Lake, Kankakee, Kane, Will, Grundy, Kendall and McHenry counties

FULL LIST: AREA COOLING CENTERS

City officials offer these tips to stay safe during the heat.

Drink plenty of fluids

Never leave a child or pet in a hot car

Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol

Try to stay in the shade or indoors as much as possible

Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

City officials also ask residents to check and assist those most susceptible to the heat and humidity: people with respiratory or heart problems, children and the elderly — especially those with no access to air-conditioning.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather