Heat Advisory issued for Fourth of July

Posted 2:50 PM, July 3, 2018, by , Updated at 02:51PM, July 3, 2018

Fourth of July is set to be a hot one in the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m.  It includes the following counties: DuPage , Lake, Kankakee, Kane, Will, Grundy, Kendall and McHenry counties

City officials offer these tips to stay safe during the heat.
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Never leave a child or pet in a hot car
  • Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol
  • Try to stay in the shade or indoors as much as possible
  • Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs
  • Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water
City officials also ask residents to check and assist those most susceptible to the heat and humidity: people with respiratory or heart problems, children and the elderly — especially those with no access to air-conditioning.

