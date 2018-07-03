Focus on Family: Details on Rockin’ For The Troops event and details on how you can help support the troops with care packages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bill Rickert, Executive Director Operations Support Our Troops-America

Captain Neil Fotre, U.S. Army

Nonprofit organization Operation Support Our Troops-America is dedicated to supporting active duty members of the military, veterans and their families. The organization will host their 12th Annual Rockin’ For The Troops Fundraising Concert to support their programs on Saturday, July 14th in Geneva.

Event:

- 12th Annual Rockin’ For the Troops Fundraising Concert

- Saturday, July 14

- Gates Open at 3:00 p.m.

- Music Garden at Northwestern Medicine Field (Home of the Kane County Cougars) 34w002 Cherry Ln, Geneva, IL 60134

- All Tickets are $25

- All proceeds benefit Operation Support Our Troops-America’s mission to support the morale and well-being of American forces and their families.

www.RockinForTheTroops.org