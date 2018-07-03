Firework safety tips to help you enjoy July 4th

CHICAGO — Along with the barbecues, family and fun associated with the Fourth of July, the National Fire Protection Association wants people to remember that fireworks involve many risks, including extreme burns, fires and even death.
Nearly 13,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework-related injuries in 2017. A third of those cases involved children under 15 years old, according to data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Here are some tips on how to keep safe this Fourth of July:
- Do not set off your own fireworks, but rather go to a public show put on by experts. It is suggested that people do not use consumer fireworks. If fireworks are being set off, keep a close eye on children.
- Sparklers cause a quarter of emergency room visits for firework-related injuries. Although sparklers may seem less dangerous, they can actually reach a temperature of 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to cause third-degree burns.
- Be sure to read all cautionary labels before using fireworks; wear safety googles when shooting them off.
- If a firework does not light right away, do not consider it a dud. Instead, wait 20 minutes before approaching and then douse it in a bucket of water to avoid an unexpected explosion.