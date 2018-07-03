Firework safety tips to help you enjoy July 4th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Along with the barbecues, family and fun associated with the Fourth of July, the National Fire Protection Association wants people to remember that fireworks involve many risks, including extreme burns, fires and even death.

Nearly 13,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework-related injuries in 2017. A third of those cases involved children under 15 years old, according to data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CFD discusses the potential dangers of fireworks and specifically how even a sparkler (which is illegal in Chicago) can engulf clothing if held too close. Parents are encouraged to take families to organized fireworks displays i.e. Taste of Chicago or Navy Pier. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/VLvLsSLN7q — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 3, 2018

Here are some tips on how to keep safe this Fourth of July: