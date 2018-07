CHICAGO — A fire broke out Tuesday evening in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood.

The fire broke out on the 6200 block of North California Avenue around 7 p.m. Firefighters were quick to respond. The street was shut down as fire crews extinguished the flames at the apartment building.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

No further information was available.

S&B 6215 N. California 2sty ord, struck out orders of 222. Companies in overhaul and rehab. 4-1-8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 4, 2018