Father Pfleger and protesters threatened with arrests ahead of Dan Ryan march

CHICAGO -- The Rev. Michael Pfleger is pushing back against Chicago and Illinois State Police who threaten arrests if protesters interfere with traffic on the Dan Ryan Expressway this weekend.

Pfleger and other clergy members including the Rev. Jesse Jackson on Tuesday morning, announced a bold step in the ongoing campaign of civil unrest against street violence and economic imbalance in Chicago.

They plan to march onto the Dan Ryan at 79th Street around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Pfleger says the Faith Community of St. Sabina and others have been marching in the neighborhoods for months, with little impact.

Borrowing from the civil rights movement of the 60's with Jackson standing at his shoulder, Pfleger said it's time to take it up a notch and make society take notice.

The state police issued a news release stating pedestrians are forbidden on expressways and violators will face arrest and prosecution.

The release says while the state police respect the first amendment right of citizens to protest, public safety must take priority in the case of high speed traffic and people on foot.

Protest organizers point to the many instances where U.S. Presidents come to town and routinely shut down expressways, as well as other events that close streets like Lollapalooza and Taste of Chicago.

