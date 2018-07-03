Dog who played Duke in Bush’s Baked Beans ads has died

The dog known for his role as “Duke” in the Bush’s Baked Bean commercials has died.

A friend of the owner posted on social media last week about the loss of Sam, the dog’s real name.

Most know him as “Duke” the Bush’s Baked Beans dog. His name is actually Sam. He lived in Apopka with our friend Susan his owner. She trains animals to work in commercials.

The post said Sam was suffering from cancer and had to be put down.

Sadly she had to euthanize Sam yesterday due to an aggressive cancer he was suffering from. She is as we are heartbroken. Here is a photo from his better days. He was a very special dog to all who ever knew or had the pleasure of meeting him. He is and will be missed.

Bush’s Bean posted a statement on their Facebook page saying while they have not worked with Sam recently, they are still saddened by the news.

We continue to be overwhelmed by fan interest and their love of Duke. The relationship between Jay and his beloved dog Duke is the embodiment of the BUSH’S brand, and has been a part of our family story for more than 20 years. During that time, we’ve worked closely with several dogs who portrayed Duke in our commercials, including Sam. While Sam has not worked with us in years, we are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke.

The company says it will still use the dog in advertisements.