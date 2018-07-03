David Foster, Katharine McPhee confirm engagement

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are headed to the altar.

The former “American Idol” contestant and the Canadian musician confirmed their engagement on Tuesday.

Foster, 68, popped the question to McPhee, 34, while the two were vacationing in Italy, according to the former “Smash” star.

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri,” McPhee wrote in a text exchange she shared on Instagram. “Totally dark, only stars.”

This will be McPhee’s second marriage.

Foster has been married four times and has five children. His last marriage was to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Yolanda Hadid.

McPhee and Foster first crossed paths in 2006 when Foster served as a mentor during love songs week in Season 5 of “American Idol,” on which McPhee was competing.