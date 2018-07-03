Cook County watchdog clears medical examiner’s office in probe into Chicago officer’s death
CHICAGO — Several Cook County morgue employees have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the wake of a police sergeant’s death.
Chicago police Sgt. Donald Markham, 51, was found shot in the head in his bedroom in 2015. An investigation ruled it a suicide.
The medical examiner’s office was criticized for not conducting an on-scene investigation of the shooting.
But an internal investigation found the office wasn’t notified of Markham’s death in a timely manner, so the office and its employees bear no liability.
Markham’s wife, also a Chicago police officer, was found dead Memorial Day weekend of 2017.
Her death was ruled an accidental drowning.
