× Body found on I-57 ID’d as 18-year-old Sauk Village woman, police say

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A body found on I-57 on Monday has been identified as an 18-year-old Sauk Village woman, according to police.

The body was identified as Lonausha Brown. The body was found around 4:40 p.m. on Monday on I-57 at milepost 337 between Stuenkal and Steger roads in Will County.

The Will County Coroner is completing the autopsy, according to Illinois State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.