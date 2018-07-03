Author Emily Giffin talks about her growing audience, debuts “All We Ever Wanted” on latest tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Emily Giffin visits WGN Morning News to discuss her new book "All We Ever Wanted".

Giffin's ninth published novel offers insight on parenting and more as the backstory stems from a teenage child sending around somebody else's nude picture on social media.

She said this novel is unique because it is written in more than one perspective, offering a point of view from the father and daughter in the story.

Readers have an opportunity to interact with Giffin in Naperville for a Q&A at Anderson's Bookshop. More information can be found at emilygiffin.com.

