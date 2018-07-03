× 18 charged in Sikh temple melee

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Eighteen people will face charges in a brawl at a Sikh temple in southern Indiana.

It happened April 15 at the Gurdwara Sikh Temple, 1050 S. Graham Rd., in Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis. The fight drew nearly every law enforcement officer in Johnson County.

Several people were injured. One man was stabbed with a spear; another was attacked with a nail sticking out of a board.

A young girl was sprayed with mace.

Temple officials said the melee began as a dispute over temple leadership.