Boy, 10, drowns after entering aqua center in Park Forest after hours

PARK FOREST, Ill. -- Police are investigating the drowning death of a 10-year-old boy at an aquatic center in Park Forest.

The boy has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Jaleel R. Drayton.

Jaleel was reported missing by family members after 4 a.m. Tuesday. The family told police he had been playing near Central Park.

As police searched, the family called police to say they had seen Jaleel's clothing outside a pool at Park Forest Aqua Center, located at 30 N Orchard Drive.

According to Park Forest police, he had entered the pool overnight when it was closed.

Rescue crews rushed Jaleel to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is unknown if anyone was with him at the time of the drowning.

The aqua center will be closed today.

No other details have been released at this time.