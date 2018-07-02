× With four days left, Jose Abreu continues to lead AL All-Star voting at first place

CHICAGO – In a year which they team is hoping to build towards making some future history, their first baseman is awfully close to making a little in 2018.

In the latest American League All-Star voting released on Monday – four days before it concludes – Jose Abreu continues to lead the voting at his position. At the moment, he’s got 1,312,221 votes, which is a comfortable advantage over Yuli Gurriel of the Astros who has 1,088,068.

The MLB All-Star Game is July 17th at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Should he hold on for the next few days, Abreu would snap a long dry spell for the White Sox franchise when it comes to getting one of their players into the starting lineup of the All-Star game with the fan vote. The last time it happened also came thanks for a first baseman, Frank Thomas, who was voted in from 1994-1996. Abreu would try to become just the sixth member of the team to get in via the fans in franchise history.

Abreu is going for his first All-Star appearance since his rookie year of 2014 and is hitting .271 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs. After struggling for most of June, the first baseman has enjoyed a strong stretch over the past eight games, with eight hits and eight RBIs.

A few more performances like that and Abreu will be spending his All-Star Break in Washington D.C.