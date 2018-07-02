× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Cincinnati

* The White Sox and Reds have not played since 2015, when Chicago took two of three, which included a walk-off single from Gordon Beckham against Aroldis Chapman.

* Chicago has lost three of four since registering their second three-game winning streak of the season. After scoring 10-plus runs six times in their first 83 games, the South Siders have done so twice in their last seven contests.

* Cincinnati has gone 11-3 (.785) since June 17 following a 25-45 (.358) start to the season. The Reds have already slugged nine grand slams in 2018, tying their franchise record set in 2002.

* Yolmer Sanchez has four multi-hit games in his last six (dates back to June 24). Since the 24th, only Nicholas Castellanos (6) and Manny Machado (5) have more multi-hit games among AL hitters.

* Jesse Winker recorded a hit in three of four games against the Brewers, knocking in four runs in the series. Since June 20, the Reds have gone 8-1 in games when Winker has at least one hit.

* James Shields will face Luis Castillo tonight. Shields, 0-2 in three interleague starts this year with a 4.26 ERA, is tied with Zack Greinke for the third-most interleague starts among active players with 49. Castillo has made two interleague starts in his career, going 0-1 and allowing 13 hits and eight earned runs in six total innings.