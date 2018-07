After surveying their editors, music critics, artists, producers and industry experts — Rolling Stone magazine has put together a list of the songs they consider to be the best of the 21st century, so far.

The top five songs are:

1. Beyonce feat. Jay-Z — “Crazy in Love”

2. M.I.A. — “Paper Planes”

3. The White Stripes — “Seven Nation Army”

4. Outkast — “Hey Ya!”

5. Jay-Z — “99 Problems”