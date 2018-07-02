NICU nurses help hospital’s tiniest patients celebrate 4th of July

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Parents and children spending time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Advocate Children’s Hospital may miss out on Fourth of July barbecues and fireworks, but they still got to show their patriotism thanks to an assist from hospital staff.

Nurses and specialists helped parents at the hospital’s Park Ridge and Oak Lawn locations get their tiniest patients dressed for the occasion early this year, while also decorating their surroundings to help make happy memories during their very first Independence Day.

“This patriotic celebration brings joy and a sense of normalcy to the parents during an otherwise stressful time,” Dr. Brett Galley, a neonatologist at Advocate Children’s Hospital, said in a statement.