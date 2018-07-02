× New law says Chicago hotels must provide panic buttons to employees

CHICAGO — A new law requires hotels in Chicago to provide panic buttons to employees who work on their own.

It’s part of an effort to prevent sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior while on the job.

A survey from 2016 showed that 58-percent of employees were sexually harassed while working at hotels, especially at night.

It took two years for the ordinance to pass, but the union representing the workers says it’s a big victory.

The rule applies to union and non-union employees.