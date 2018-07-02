Muggy air set to return after pleasant Monday

Northeast winds in the wake of Sunday night’s cold front brought a noticeable drop in humidity. After a weekend of stifling, near 80 degree dew points, readings fell to the low and mid 50s across most of the area on Monday. Under sunny skies, this dry air warmed efficiently, allowing temperatures to peak in the high 80s at most inland locations. The muggy air is not far removed. Dew points remained in the 70s as nearby as central Illinois and Indiana. As winds become more southerly Tuesday and Tuesday night, tropical moisture will filter back into the area, setting the stage for a sticky, hot Fourth of July. Afternoon temperatures in the 90s on Wednesday are forecast to combine with 70-degree dew points, resulting in triple-digit heat indexes. The increase in humidity will also make the air unstable, but warm air aloft is expected to preclude widespread storm development until late Wednesday night.
