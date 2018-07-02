Midday Fix: Alabama style BBQ with sweet potato fritters and beet slaw – and details on the Taste of Chicago

Sr. Alicia Torres, Mission of Our Lady of the Angels and Champion of Food Network’s Chopped

Sr. Alicia Torres is part of a lineup of WONDER WOMEN doing cooking demos in the area at Taste of Chicago on June 12.

The 38th Annual Taste of Chicago is July 11–15 in Grant Park with hours 11 a.m.–9 p.m., Wednesday–Friday, and 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the FREE admission festival visit www.tasteofchicago.us

Events:

Taste of Chicago – July 11-15 in Grant Park

The Lifeway Foods Taste Kitchen at Taste of Chicago, July 11-15, will dish up a full menu of cooking demonstrations by notable local and national celebrity chefs on Buckingham Fountain Plaza. Lifeway Foods is the leading U.S. supplier of kefir cultured dairy products and the kitchen area will feature chefs who will share their trade secrets each day from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Recipes:

Alabama Style BBQ

Beet Slaw

4 large beets, raw/shredded

1/2 Cup thinly sliced Vadalia onion

1-2 tablespoons minced tarragon

1 lemon

1 tablespoon honey

Splash of sherry or apple cider vinegar

Salt & white pepper

Combine beets, onion and tarragon in a bowl. In a small bowl, mix juice of one lemon, vinegar and honey. Pour over Slaw. Salt and pepper to taste.

Sweet Potato Fritters

3 lbs sweet potatoes

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground clove

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Coconut Oil

Salt

Peel sweet potatoes. Boil until cooked.

Mash the cooked sweet potatoes. Mix in brown sugar, clove, nutmeg, salt and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.

Pat into palm-size patties.

Fry in coconut oil, medium heat, about 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Strawberry Pulled Chicken

5 lbs chicken breast

1.5 cups strawberry vinegar

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

Salt & Pepper

1 Tablespoon pureed cherry peppers

Put chicken breast, vinegar and salt/pepper (to taste) in a large crock pot. Cook on high 4-5 hours or low 6-8 hrs.

Remove cooked chicken, take 2 cups of the liquid and add brown sugar and cherry peppers. Discard the rest of the liquid.

Shred chicken and place it back in crock pot. Add the sauce.

Enjoy!

Sr. Alicia’s White BBQ Sauce

Secret Recipe … revealed at the Taste of Chicago!