Lunchbreak: Mussels with green curry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bradford Phillips

Found Kitchen and Social House

1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, IL

https://www.foundkitchen.com/

Recipe:

Mussels with Green Curry Mussels

2 lbs. PEI mussels, scrubbed and debearded

1 cup ginger, peeled and sliced

1 piece lemongrass, sliced thinly

1 ea jalapeno, sliced

4-5 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

1 cup shallots, peeled and sliced thinly

½ cup rice vinegar

2 cups water

1 can coconut milk

½ cup each cilantro and basil leaves

1 TBS honey

1 lime - juice

Salt

Oil

In a medium sauce pot heat 2 TBS of oil (any neutral oil will do) over medium heat.

Add second set of ingredients and cook until soft, without coloring.

Add rice vinegar and reduce until dry.

Add water and simmer lightly until ginger is tender.

Add coconut milk and bring to a boil.

Place the herbs, honey and juice of lime in a blender.

Pour hot coconut milk mixture into blender as well.

Blend on high until well pureed.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and additional lime juice.

To finish the dish……

Heat a saute pan over medium high heat and add mussels once hot.

Add ½ cup of water and place a cover on top of the mussels.

Let cook for 2-3 minutes or until all mussels have opened.

Remove cover and add curry sauce.

Bring to a boil and reduce by 25%.

Adjust seasoning.

Serve with toasted/grilled bread for mopping up the sauce.