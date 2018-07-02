× Javier Baez and Jon Lester receive honors from the MLB

CHICAGO – There were a few rough spots, and injuries caused some problems, but at the end of the month things didn’t turn out so bad for the Cubs.

They ended up 16-12 for the month and, as of Monday, sit just a half-game out of first place behind the Brewers. They can thank two players in particular for keeping the team going through a couple of rough patches – and today the MLB honored them for their efforts.

Infielder Javier Baez was named the league’s Player of the Week while pitcher Jon Lester received the National League’s Pitcher of the Month award for June.

As he continues his push for his first All-Star appearance, Baez hit .483 over seven games with eight extra base hits and 11 RBI against the Dodgers and Twins. In the final two games of the series against Minnesota, he was 5-for-11 with four RBIs as the Cubs’ swept the Twins on a warm few days at Wrigley Field.

Lester’s Sunday start didn’t count into his June totals which were outstanding. He picked up wins in all five of his starts and only allowed four earned runs for the month with a 1.13 ERA, continuing his solid 2018 season where he’s 11-2 with a 2.25 ERA.

The co-MVP’s of the 2016 NLCS certainly made it happen this past June, and maybe it will earn them a spot in the All-Star Game coming up here in the middle of July.