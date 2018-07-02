Group hopes to stop Humboldt Park community center from closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHCIAGO -- Local activists are trying to keep a community center in Chicago from shutting its doors.

La Casa Puertorriqueña has been a well-known center in the Humboldt Park community for nearly 50 years.

It reportedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes to the city. There are also ongoing allegations of thousands of missing dollars from community fundraising events.

Activists alleged money was lost or stolen from events like the Puerto Rican Day Parade and fundraisers for Hurricane Maria victims.

They are asking law enforcement to investigate.

Local business owner Theresa Siaw wants to see a change in leadership at the center and has put thousands of dollars of her own money into the cause.

“We are trying to find a way,” Siaw said.

Activists said the center hosts classes for children and adults and provides meals for the homeless. They are holding a 12-hour fundraising event to raise money to pay the city for money it’s owed.

Siaw says all money from the event will go directly to preventing the building from closing. They are trying to raise more than $200,000.