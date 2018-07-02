FeedonThis: Fired up for “The Decision – Part III”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, we're dealing with the hoopla that comes with the greatest player in the NBA decides that he's going to change teams.

Fans went through this in 2010 then again in 2014 and now in 2018 as LeBron James moves from Cleveland to Los Angeles.

Naturally this was a big part of Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, dominating the Social Fodder with reaction from around the world.

That's part of the #FeedonThis from the show in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As he has before, Jarrett decided to make the man of the hour his pick for Man Crush Monday on the show.

Meanwhile Josh decided to go with one of the stars of the World Cup, which Jarrett usually has done the past few weeks.

Watch their picks in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that LeBron is in LA, what are the chances the Lakers make a run at the Warriors, Rockets, and Thunder for Western Conference and NBA supremacy.

Also, what does James leaving the East mean for the Bulls?

Josh and Jarrett discussed that in the video above.