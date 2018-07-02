× Deliberations begin in trail for man accused of murdering wife in staged crash in 1973

The jury began deliberating Monday in the trial of a 76-year-old man who is accused of killing his wife in 1973 in a staged traffic crash in suburban Chicago so that he could collect more than $100,000 in insurance.

Prosecutors said Donnie Rudd married 19-year-old Noreen Kumeta Rudd so he could kill her. She died a month after the two married.

But Rudd’s attorney told jurors the woman died in a “tragic accident” and said there was no evidence that Rudd knew about his wife’s insurance policies.

Authorities initially ruled the death accidental. It was classified as a homicide after a 2013 autopsy. Rudd, an attorney and onetime suburban school board member, was charged with first-degree murder in 2015 when he was living in Sugar Land, Texas.

The trial began last week.